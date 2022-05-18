Andriy Shevchenko becomes first ambassador of UNITED 24

Former football player and head coach of the Ukrainian national team Andriy Shevchenko became the first ambassador of the UNITED 24 global initiative for the restoration and development of Ukraine, he was greeted by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Andriy Shevchenko became the first ambassador of UNITED 24. Andriy, with his work and sporting achievements, gained great confidence at the international stage. And now he has a new mission – to tell the world about the events in Ukraine and direct his authority to increase international assistance to our state. I am sure that is all for you it will work!" Zelensky said on Telegram.