Naftogaz to test possibility of storing hydrogen in UGS facilities

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy plans to start testing the possibilities of storing hydrogen in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in the near future, Roman Kokhtiuk, chief engineer of JSC Ukrtransgaz, has said.

"We are working on this project. Ukrtransgaz has a number of memorandums with European underground gas storage operators, which have been moving in this direction for several years and have actually come to test the reality of the capabilities of the equipment and reservoir for hydrogen storage," he said during a visit to Lviv region.

According to him, the war made certain adjustments to Naftogaz's plans in this area, but the company has already decided on which of the UGS facilities it will conduct such tests.

"I hope we will soon start implementing this project, including taking into account the experience of European colleagues," Kokhtiuk said.