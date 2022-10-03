Economy

14:29 03.10.2022

Naftogaz to test possibility of storing hydrogen in UGS facilities

1 min read
Naftogaz to test possibility of storing hydrogen in UGS facilities

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy plans to start testing the possibilities of storing hydrogen in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in the near future, Roman Kokhtiuk, chief engineer of JSC Ukrtransgaz, has said.

"We are working on this project. Ukrtransgaz has a number of memorandums with European underground gas storage operators, which have been moving in this direction for several years and have actually come to test the reality of the capabilities of the equipment and reservoir for hydrogen storage," he said during a visit to Lviv region.

According to him, the war made certain adjustments to Naftogaz's plans in this area, but the company has already decided on which of the UGS facilities it will conduct such tests.

"I hope we will soon start implementing this project, including taking into account the experience of European colleagues," Kokhtiuk said.

Tags: #naftogaz #hydrogen

MORE ABOUT

11:39 03.10.2022
Naftogaz intends to increase capital investments in gas exploration, production by approximately 15% in 2023

Naftogaz intends to increase capital investments in gas exploration, production by approximately 15% in 2023

16:31 13.09.2022
Possible cessation of Russian gas transit not to disrupt heating season, main risks are military – Naftogaz CEO

Possible cessation of Russian gas transit not to disrupt heating season, main risks are military – Naftogaz CEO

15:06 13.09.2022
Naftogaz expects EUR300 mln loan drawdown in near future

Naftogaz expects EUR300 mln loan drawdown in near future

14:49 13.09.2022
Naftogaz completes restructuring of 2024 eurobonds, steps on 2022 and 2026 eurobonds being considered

Naftogaz completes restructuring of 2024 eurobonds, steps on 2022 and 2026 eurobonds being considered

18:11 09.09.2022
Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

14:53 29.08.2022
Naftogaz head expects decrease in temperature of heating in premises of Ukrainians this winter by 4°C – media

Naftogaz head expects decrease in temperature of heating in premises of Ukrainians this winter by 4°C – media

10:42 03.08.2022
Naftogaz makes new offer to eurobond holders to defer payments for 24 months

Naftogaz makes new offer to eurobond holders to defer payments for 24 months

15:17 02.08.2022
Govt gives Naftogaz new permission to change conditions for eurobonds

Govt gives Naftogaz new permission to change conditions for eurobonds

12:42 29.07.2022
Rada adopts bill on introduction of moratorium on raising gas and heat tariffs for public, compensation to Naftogaz

Rada adopts bill on introduction of moratorium on raising gas and heat tariffs for public, compensation to Naftogaz

09:43 27.07.2022
Naftogaz to immediately offer eurobond holders new deferral agreement – Naftogaz

Naftogaz to immediately offer eurobond holders new deferral agreement – Naftogaz

AD

HOT NEWS

EU, Ukraine sign memo on micro financial assistance worth EUR 5 bln – Dombrovskis

Ukraine accumulates 13.9 bcm of gas in UGS as of late Sept – Naftogaz head

Second tranche of more than EUR 550 mln from EIB to arrive in near future – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives EUR500 mln from EU to reduce vulnerability, improve Ukraine's food security – Varhelyi

BES recommends including in sanctions list 23 legal entities associated with Russia, Belarus with assets of over UAH 1 bln

LATEST

EU, Ukraine sign memo on micro financial assistance worth EUR 5 bln – Dombrovskis

Biosphere Corporation expands Support Ukrainians program to Romania

Arricano's revenue down by 22% in H1 2022

Arricano's revenue down by 22% in H1 2022

Ukraine accumulates 13.9 bcm of gas in UGS as of late Sept – Naftogaz head

No grounds for new exchange rate adjustment - NBU deputy head

Second tranche of more than EUR 550 mln from EIB to arrive in near future – Shmyhal

Over 20 companies to represent Ukraine at Expo Real

Govt approves renaming of Yuzhnoukrainska NPP to Pivdennoukrainska NPP

Ukraine receives EUR500 mln from EU to reduce vulnerability, improve Ukraine's food security – Varhelyi

AD
AD
AD
AD