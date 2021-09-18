Business develops project to create national network of hydrogen filling stations in Ukraine - president of association

Investments

A number of member companies of the Ukrainian Hydrogen Council have developed a project to create a national network of hydrogen filling stations, the president of the association, Oleksandr Repkin, said in a comment to the Green Deal portal.

"If we are able to extend the TEN-T corridors (Trans-European Transport Network) on the territory of Ukraine, which already exist in the EU countries, this will mean that hydrogen cars from the EU will transport goods here, which means that they will need service and refueling. I know that individual companies that are part of the Ukrainian Hydrogen Council have developed a project to create a national network of hydrogen refueling stations along the main transport arteries of the country," Repkin told about the prospects for the network of hydrogen refueling stations.

He pointed out that it is already envisaged to create about 30 fuel stations in such a way that will make it possible to move between the main cities with a population of one million and go to the EU countries.

"I also know that these projects are related to electric charging. That is, these will be electro-hydrogen or hydrogen-electric filling stations, where the owners of hydrogen electric vehicles and electric cars will be able to receive the appropriate service," the president of the association said.

According to him, the first hydrogen filling station will appear in Ukraine in 2022.

In early September, the Ukrainian Hydrogen Council was the first in Ukraine to register a hydrogen car - the Mirai model on hydrogen fuel cells from the Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp.

"At the moment, the Ukrainian Hydrogen Council has already worked out a mechanism for documenting hydrogen cars. We, as pioneers, spent a month and a half on this, but now the whole process will take only three days," Repkin said.

