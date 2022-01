German Hydrogen Diplomacy Office to open in Ukraine – Baerbock

Germany intends to soon open an office for hydrogen diplomacy in Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said.

"Soon the German side will open a hydrogen diplomacy office to implement relevant projects," she said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Monday.

In addition, Baerbock announced plans to hold talks with the Ukrainian Hydrogen Council energy association as part of her visit to Kyiv.

In December 2021, German Ambassador to Russia Géza Andreas von Geyr announced plans to open a similar office in Moscow.