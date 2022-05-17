Facts

15:13 17.05.2022

There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

There can be no other formula for rescuing the military from Azovstal than the one used now, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Maliar said.

"The operation will be carried out until the return of these persons to the territory controlled by Ukraine. We also reported that a military deblockade is, unfortunately, impossible in this situation, and there can be no other formula for salvation than the one that is used now. This was the only way out," Maliar said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Tuesday.

13:01 17.05.2022
10:12 17.05.2022
09:59 17.05.2022
16:19 16.05.2022
15:11 16.05.2022
12:14 14.05.2022
11:16 14.05.2022
14:50 13.05.2022
09:39 13.05.2022
20:12 12.05.2022
