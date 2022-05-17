After stabilization of evacuated wounded from Azovstal, they to be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war - Vereschuk

Yesterday, 52 seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen were evacuated from Azovstal in Mariupol, after their condition stabilizes, they will be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said.

"Azovstal: the humanitarian operation continues. In the interests of saving lives, 52 seriously wounded of our servicemen were evacuated yesterday. After their condition is stabilized, we will exchange them for Russian prisoners of war," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

The minister said that work is underway on the subsequent stages of the humanitarian operation.

"God willing, everything will be fine," she said.

Earlier, on Monday evening, commander of Azov Denys Prokopenko, in a recorded video message from Azovstal, said that "in order to save lives, the entire Mariupol garrison is fulfilling the approved decision of the high military command and hopes for support of the Ukrainian people."

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Maliar said in a video message on Tuesday night that 53 wounded were evacuated from Azovstal to Novoazovsk and another 211 people were delivered through the humanitarian corridor to Olenivka.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that there is hope that it will be possible to save the lives of the defenders of Mariupol.

"Regarding the situation in Mariupol: thanks to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intelligence, the negotiating group, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN, we have hope that we will be able to save the lives of our guys. There are seriously wounded among them. They are being helped. I want to emphasize: Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive This is our principle," Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday night.