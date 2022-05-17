Facts

09:59 17.05.2022

Some 53 wounded, 211 more people evacuated from Azovstal - Maliar

2 min read
Some 53 wounded, 211 more people evacuated from Azovstal - Maliar

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Maliar said in a video message on Tuesday night that 53 wounded were evacuated from Azovstal to Novoazovsk and another 211 people were delivered through the humanitarian corridor to Olenivka.

"Together, the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the Border Guard Service launched an operation to rescue the defenders of Mariupol blocked on the territory of the Azovstal plant," Maliar said in a video message on Tuesday night.

She noted that 53 seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen were taken from Azovstal and sent to a hospital in Novoazovsk.

Also, another 211 people were taken to Olenivka through the humanitarian corridor.

"An exchange procedure will be carried out for their further return home," Maliar said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday night.

She noted that the law enforcement agencies continue to carry out a rescue operation with respect to the military who remained on the territory of the plant.

Maliar also said that thanks to the defenders of Mariupol, Ukraine received critical time to form reserves, regroup forces and receive assistance from partners.

The defenders of Mariupol fulfilled all the tasks set by the command in full. Unfortunately, we are not in a position to release Azovstal by military means. The main task of Ukraine and the whole world is to save the lives of the defenders of Mariupol," the Deputy Minister of Defense said.

Tags: #azovstal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:13 17.05.2022
There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

13:01 17.05.2022
After stabilization of evacuated wounded from Azovstal, they to be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war - Vereschuk

After stabilization of evacuated wounded from Azovstal, they to be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war - Vereschuk

10:12 17.05.2022
Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

16:19 16.05.2022
Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

15:11 16.05.2022
Wives, mothers of Mariupol defenders urge Turkish President Erdogan to do everything possible to rescue Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal territory

Wives, mothers of Mariupol defenders urge Turkish President Erdogan to do everything possible to rescue Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal territory

12:14 14.05.2022
Negotiations with Russia on Azovstal difficult, result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to get everyone out alive - Vereschuk

Negotiations with Russia on Azovstal difficult, result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to get everyone out alive - Vereschuk

11:16 14.05.2022
We do not stop trying to evacuate all our people from Azovstal - Zelensky

We do not stop trying to evacuate all our people from Azovstal - Zelensky

14:50 13.05.2022
Ukrainian Presidents appeal to world community to save defenders of Azovstal

Ukrainian Presidents appeal to world community to save defenders of Azovstal

09:39 13.05.2022
Negotiations with Russian side on rescuing seriously wounded from Azovstal continue, no agreements yet - Vereschuk

Negotiations with Russian side on rescuing seriously wounded from Azovstal continue, no agreements yet - Vereschuk

20:12 12.05.2022
Ukraine calls on UNSC, UN Secretary General to ensure evacuation of wounded from Azovstal

Ukraine calls on UNSC, UN Secretary General to ensure evacuation of wounded from Azovstal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ICC Prosecutor deploys team of forensic experts to Ukraine to investigate war crimes

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

Ceasefire without withdrawal of Russian troops impossible - Podoliak

LATEST

Ministry of Digital Transformation opens Diia.Business centre in Warsaw

Shmyhal: We aren’t asking European soldiers to defend our country, we are asking our partners to support us with weapons and finances

ICC Prosecutor deploys team of forensic experts to Ukraine to investigate war crimes

Germany delivers thousands of anti–tank grenade launchers, mines to Ukraine in two weeks - media

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

Ceasefire without withdrawal of Russian troops impossible - Podoliak

Only type of Nazism in world today is Russian one - Podoliak

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD