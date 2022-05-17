Some 53 wounded, 211 more people evacuated from Azovstal - Maliar

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Maliar said in a video message on Tuesday night that 53 wounded were evacuated from Azovstal to Novoazovsk and another 211 people were delivered through the humanitarian corridor to Olenivka.

"Together, the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the Border Guard Service launched an operation to rescue the defenders of Mariupol blocked on the territory of the Azovstal plant," Maliar said in a video message on Tuesday night.

She noted that 53 seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen were taken from Azovstal and sent to a hospital in Novoazovsk.

Also, another 211 people were taken to Olenivka through the humanitarian corridor.

"An exchange procedure will be carried out for their further return home," Maliar said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday night.

She noted that the law enforcement agencies continue to carry out a rescue operation with respect to the military who remained on the territory of the plant.

Maliar also said that thanks to the defenders of Mariupol, Ukraine received critical time to form reserves, regroup forces and receive assistance from partners.

The defenders of Mariupol fulfilled all the tasks set by the command in full. Unfortunately, we are not in a position to release Azovstal by military means. The main task of Ukraine and the whole world is to save the lives of the defenders of Mariupol," the Deputy Minister of Defense said.