Facts

12:14 14.05.2022

Negotiations with Russia on Azovstal difficult, result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to get everyone out alive - Vereschuk

2 min read
Negotiations with Russia on Azovstal difficult, result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to get everyone out alive - Vereschuk

Negotiations with the Russian Federation on Azovstal in Maruipol are very difficult, the result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to get everyone out alive, at the same time, the influence of world leaders should not be exaggerated, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration Temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said.

"The heart of the country now is Azovstal. In addition to the Azov people, our Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guardsmen, border guards, SBU soldiers, policemen and territorial defense are there. I share the anxiety and concern of those close to me for the fate of the defenders of the fortress. War is blood and tears. There are no miracles in war. There are harsh realities. Therefore, only a sober and pragmatic approach works," she wrote in her Telegram channel.

At the same time, the minister said that "we should not exaggerate the influence of world leaders, because if this influence were due, there would be no war."

"There is a presidential decree - to do everything possible and impossible to get our guys out of there. The team is working. Negotiations with the enemy are very difficult. The result may not satisfy everyone. But our task is to get our guys out. All. Alive. God willing, we will save everyone," she said.

Tags: #negotiations #azovstal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:16 14.05.2022
We do not stop trying to evacuate all our people from Azovstal - Zelensky

We do not stop trying to evacuate all our people from Azovstal - Zelensky

14:50 13.05.2022
Ukrainian Presidents appeal to world community to save defenders of Azovstal

Ukrainian Presidents appeal to world community to save defenders of Azovstal

09:39 13.05.2022
Negotiations with Russian side on rescuing seriously wounded from Azovstal continue, no agreements yet - Vereschuk

Negotiations with Russian side on rescuing seriously wounded from Azovstal continue, no agreements yet - Vereschuk

20:12 12.05.2022
Ukraine calls on UNSC, UN Secretary General to ensure evacuation of wounded from Azovstal

Ukraine calls on UNSC, UN Secretary General to ensure evacuation of wounded from Azovstal

18:08 12.05.2022
Vereschuk: Now we are negotiating swap of 38 seriously wounded fighters from Azovstal

Vereschuk: Now we are negotiating swap of 38 seriously wounded fighters from Azovstal

17:08 12.05.2022
Families of Azov fighters call on world to carry out procedure of extraction of servicemen from territory of Azovstal

Families of Azov fighters call on world to carry out procedure of extraction of servicemen from territory of Azovstal

17:42 11.05.2022
Operation to release units from Azovstal to require efforts of significant number of troops, may lead to significant losses - General Staff

Operation to release units from Azovstal to require efforts of significant number of troops, may lead to significant losses - General Staff

16:47 11.05.2022
Vereschuk calls on intl community to join evacuation of severely wounded from Azovstal

Vereschuk calls on intl community to join evacuation of severely wounded from Azovstal

11:09 10.05.2022
Nearly 100 civilians stay at Azovstal - Advisor to Mayor of Mariupol

Nearly 100 civilians stay at Azovstal - Advisor to Mayor of Mariupol

10:06 09.05.2022
Russia ready to swap military only if they are captives - Zelensky on besieged military in Azovstal

Russia ready to swap military only if they are captives - Zelensky on besieged military in Azovstal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Relatives of Mariupol defenders ask leader of China to contribute to rescue of Ukrainian servicemen

War to reach turning point in Aug - Head of Defense Intelligence Agency

Liberation of Kharkiv region proves that we not to leave anyone to enemy - Zelensky

We do not stop trying to evacuate all our people from Azovstal - Zelensky

AFU General Staff: Russian army trying to continue offensive operation in Eastern Operational Zone

LATEST

Relatives of Mariupol defenders ask leader of China to contribute to rescue of Ukrainian servicemen

Killed, wounded Russian invaders from Zmiyiny Island brought to occupied Sevastopol - Ukrainian intelligence

Armed Forces of Ukraine launch counteroffensive in Izium direction - Synehubov

War to reach turning point in Aug - Head of Defense Intelligence Agency

Liberation of Kharkiv region proves that we not to leave anyone to enemy - Zelensky

AFU General Staff: Russian army trying to continue offensive operation in Eastern Operational Zone

Zelensky vetoes law banning symbols used by Russian armed forces in war against Ukraine

EU expects that decision to allocate another EUR 500 mln of military aid to Ukraine to be approved soon

If not for blockade by Senator Paul, Ukraine could already start using new US aid package – Kuleba

In Kherson region, Russian troops fire rockets at column of cars with civilians

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD