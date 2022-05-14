Negotiations with Russia on Azovstal difficult, result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to get everyone out alive - Vereschuk

Negotiations with the Russian Federation on Azovstal in Maruipol are very difficult, the result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to get everyone out alive, at the same time, the influence of world leaders should not be exaggerated, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration Temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said.

"The heart of the country now is Azovstal. In addition to the Azov people, our Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guardsmen, border guards, SBU soldiers, policemen and territorial defense are there. I share the anxiety and concern of those close to me for the fate of the defenders of the fortress. War is blood and tears. There are no miracles in war. There are harsh realities. Therefore, only a sober and pragmatic approach works," she wrote in her Telegram channel.

At the same time, the minister said that "we should not exaggerate the influence of world leaders, because if this influence were due, there would be no war."

"There is a presidential decree - to do everything possible and impossible to get our guys out of there. The team is working. Negotiations with the enemy are very difficult. The result may not satisfy everyone. But our task is to get our guys out. All. Alive. God willing, we will save everyone," she said.