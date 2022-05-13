Kuleba asks G7 countries to pass legislation to seize Russia's sovereign assets, transfer them to Ukraine

KYIV. May 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked the G7 countries to pass legislation and create all necessary procedures to confiscate Russia's sovereign assets and transfer them to Ukraine so that it can use these funds for reconstruction.

"Today, I asked the G7 countries to adopt legislation and create all the necessary procedures to confiscate Russian sovereign assets and transfer them to Ukraine, so that Ukraine uses these funds to restore, reconstruct our country after all the destruction caused to us," Kuleba told media in Lübeck in Friday, where he took part in a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

The minister said Canada had already made such a decision. "And I have a feeling that others will reach this point, sooner rather than later," Kuleba said.

"We are talking about hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars and euros, and the premise is very simple: Russia must pay politically, economically and financially. I appreciate the positive response of the G7 countries to my request," he said.