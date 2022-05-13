Facts

16:43 13.05.2022

Kuleba asks G7 countries to pass legislation to seize Russia's sovereign assets, transfer them to Ukraine

1 min read
Kuleba asks G7 countries to pass legislation to seize Russia's sovereign assets, transfer them to Ukraine

Kuleba asks G7 countries to pass legislation to seize Russia's sovereign assets, transfer them to Ukraine

KYIV. May 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked the G7 countries to pass legislation and create all necessary procedures to confiscate Russia's sovereign assets and transfer them to Ukraine so that it can use these funds for reconstruction.

"Today, I asked the G7 countries to adopt legislation and create all the necessary procedures to confiscate Russian sovereign assets and transfer them to Ukraine, so that Ukraine uses these funds to restore, reconstruct our country after all the destruction caused to us," Kuleba told media in Lübeck in Friday, where he took part in a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

The minister said Canada had already made such a decision. "And I have a feeling that others will reach this point, sooner rather than later," Kuleba said.

"We are talking about hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars and euros, and the premise is very simple: Russia must pay politically, economically and financially. I appreciate the positive response of the G7 countries to my request," he said.

Tags: #g7 #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:00 13.05.2022
If not for blockade by Senator Paul, Ukraine could already start using new US aid package – Kuleba

If not for blockade by Senator Paul, Ukraine could already start using new US aid package – Kuleba

15:37 13.05.2022
If sixth package of EU sanctions adopted without oil embargo, EU unity to be broken – Kuleba

If sixth package of EU sanctions adopted without oil embargo, EU unity to be broken – Kuleba

09:54 13.05.2022
Kuleba hopes to strengthen cooperation with South Korea with appointment of new FM

Kuleba hopes to strengthen cooperation with South Korea with appointment of new FM

19:29 12.05.2022
G7 countries discuss military support for Ukraine - German FM

G7 countries discuss military support for Ukraine - German FM

09:32 12.05.2022
G7 meeting at leader level on May 8 primarily about guarantees of Ukraine's security - Zelensky

G7 meeting at leader level on May 8 primarily about guarantees of Ukraine's security - Zelensky

17:43 11.05.2022
Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs invited to G7 meeting in Germany – media

Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs invited to G7 meeting in Germany – media

13:52 11.05.2022
Kuleba to visit Germany, Belgium and Netherlands

Kuleba to visit Germany, Belgium and Netherlands

09:32 09.05.2022
Zelensky: it is clear for free world that Ukraine is side of good in this war

Zelensky: it is clear for free world that Ukraine is side of good in this war

17:26 06.05.2022
G7 leaders to discuss possibility of additional sanctions against Russia on May 8

G7 leaders to discuss possibility of additional sanctions against Russia on May 8

19:47 04.05.2022
EU countries that oppose embargo on Russian oil to be considered complicit in Russia's crimes in Ukraine – Kuleba

EU countries that oppose embargo on Russian oil to be considered complicit in Russia's crimes in Ukraine – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine entering difficult phase of war, foreign weapons to provide advantage only after some time – Reznikov

If sixth package of EU sanctions adopted without oil embargo, EU unity to be broken – Kuleba

Zelensky: Ukraine will never recognize Crimea as part of Russia

Ukrainian Presidents appeal to world community to save defenders of Azovstal

Zelensky in interview with Rai 1: Macron looking for way out for Russia in vain, he has already found no result in mediation for sake of stopping invasion

LATEST

In Kherson region, Russian troops fire rockets at column of cars with civilians

Ukraine entering difficult phase of war, foreign weapons to provide advantage only after some time – Reznikov

Ukrainian World Congress announces start of strategic partnership with Saint Javelin brand

Zelensky: Ukraine will never recognize Crimea as part of Russia

Ukrainian Presidents appeal to world community to save defenders of Azovstal

Yermak, McFaul discuss further steps to strengthen sanctions against Russia

Zelensky in interview with Rai 1: Macron looking for way out for Russia in vain, he has already found no result in mediation for sake of stopping invasion

European Council President supports increase in funding for military equipment for Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

Zelensky: Russians should understand they are not welcome in Italy

Zelensky interview with Rai 1: I don't think Putin will be able to save face, but Russians should save their state

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD