19:29 11.05.2022

Occupiers suppress cellular communications in occupied territory of Kharkiv region, local residents left without electricity, water - General Staff

Russian invaders suppress the cellular communication network in the temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv region to prevent the transfer of information about the movement of Russian troops to the Ukrainian military, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"In the vast majority of temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv region, in order to prevent the transmission of information about the movement of Russian troops, the occupiers are suppressing the cellular network. Local residents of many settlements are left without electricity and water," the General Staff said on Facebook.

It clarifies that the Russian occupiers forbade local residents to travel to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

