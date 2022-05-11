Ukrainian army to liberate Kherson – Podoliak

Adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podoliak, commenting on the statement of the occupation authorities of Kherson about their intention to join Russia, said that the Ukrainian army would liberate its territory.

"The only appeal that can be prepared by ‘Gauleiters’ of Kherson region is a request for an excuse after a court verdict. The invaders may ask to join even Mars or Jupiter. The Ukrainian army will liberate Kherson, no matter what games with words they play," Podoliak said on Twitter.

Earlier, information was spread in the Russian media with reference to Kirill Stremousov, deputy chairman of the occupation regional military-civil administration of Kherson, about his intention to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to annex the region to Russia.