Some 390 buildings damaged in Kyiv during war, cost of their restoration to be about EUR 70 mln – Klitschko

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Armed Forces into Ukraine, 390 buildings have been damaged in Kyiv, the cost of their restoration will be about EUR 70 million, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"As a result of Russian military aggression in the capital of Ukraine, a total of 390 buildings have been damaged. Of these, 222 are apartment buildings," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the city authorities have already identified 20 houses where it is necessary to start restoration work in the first place. The approximate cost of these works will be EUR 5.8 million.

"In the city, shelling and bombing damaged 75 educational institutions, of which 30 are preschool institutions, 17 health care institutions, 11 cultural institutions," the Kyiv mayor said.

He said that the estimated cost of restoring all buildings in Kyiv will be more than EUR 70 million. "And this, in particular, was discussed today during an online talk with representatives of the EBRD, who are ready to help us in this," Klitschko said.

