Donor conference for Ukraine may take place on sidelines of Davos Forum

On the sidelines of the 51st World Economic Forum (WEF), which will be held in Davos from May 22 to May 26, a separate donor event in support of Ukraine was discussed by Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak with WEF President Børge Brende.

"Its goal should be to finance the restoration of settlements and critical infrastructure destroyed by the aggressor," the President's Office said in a statement on its website.

In addition, the parties discussed issues of Ukraine's participation in the forum itself. It was noted that the WEF meeting will be held against the backdrop of historical challenges for Ukraine and all of Europe and the world due to the brutal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

Yermak noted the importance of using the WEF platform for consolidating international efforts to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine, as well as for developing a strategic vision for the post-war reconstruction of the country.

The head of the President's Office thanked Brende for the clear position of the WEF leadership in supporting Ukraine and condemning Russia's full-scale aggression.