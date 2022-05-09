Facts

15:38 09.05.2022

As result of strike on school in Luhansk region, about 60 people killed

As result of strike on school in Luhansk region, about 60 people killed

According to preliminary information, about 60 people were killed as a result of an enemy strike on a school in the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, according to Head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai.

"At 16:37 on May 7 in Bilohorivka, as a result of a Russian airstrike, fires broke out in a school building on an area of about 300 square meters and in a house of culture. The fire was extinguished for almost four hours, then the rubble was dismantled and, unfortunately, the bodies of two dead were found. Some 30 people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Most likely, all 60 people who remained under the rubble of buildings were killed. These are the real atrocities of the Russian world: the cynical shelling of a school with a bomb shelter, the murder of children in Pryvillia. The Russians do not care who they kill. If they cannot kill a serviceman, they will kill a defenseless child," Haidai said on his Telegram channel on Sunday morning.

As reported, on Saturday in the village of Bilohorivka near Lysychansk, the enemy dropped an air bomb on a school where there were about 90 people.

