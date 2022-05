Biden to sign Ukraine Democracy Lend-Lease Act of 2022 on Monday

U.S. President Joseph Biden is set to sign into law on Monday, May 9, S. 3522, the "Ukraine Democracy Lend-Lease Act of 2022," according to Biden's public schedule for Monday.

As noted, the signing will take place at 2:45 p.m. (9:45 p.m. Kyiv time).