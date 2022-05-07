Influential mediators involved to free military personnel from Azovstal – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that influential intermediaries were involved in diplomatic channels regarding the release of Ukrainian servicemen from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

"We are also working on diplomatic options to save our military who still remain at Azovstal. Influential mediators are involved. Influential states, " Zelensky said in his video address Friday.

He also reported that the Ukrainian side continue to work on the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal with the mediation of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"During the day, our team organized rescue for more than 40 civilians - women and children. We hope that soon they will be able to arrive in a safe area after two months of shelling, just underground - in shelters, " the president said.