10:29 06.05.2022

Finland launches news service in Ukrainian

Finland's public broadcaster Yleisradio launched a news service in Ukrainian on Wednesday, Suspilne reports.

"Russia's attack on Ukraine has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes and seek asylum in other countries. It is estimated that between 40,000 and 80,000 refugees will arrive in Finland alone. For our part, we want to support the daily lives of refugees and other Ukrainians living in Finland, and to help integrate them into Finnish society. One way to do this is to provide news in your native language," Suspilne reports Yle news director and editor-in-chief Jouko Jokinen as saying.

The news in Ukrainian is based on information from the Finnish news service Yle News. Reportedly, "the news is translated from Yle News into Ukrainian using machine translation. A Ukrainian-language journalist will always check the translations before publishing the news."

Ukrainian news will be published on Yle.fi.

