17:00 05.05.2022

Hungary ready to take part in full restoration of schools and hospitals in Kyiv region - Szijjártó

Hungary is ready to take part in the complete restoration of schools and hospitals in Kyiv region or another region of Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"We are ready to take part in the full restoration of schools and hospitals in Kyiv region. Of course, if the Ukrainian authorities ask for another place, we are ready," he said at the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday.

In addition, he noted that Hungary is ready to provide mobile homes to those who move to the west of Ukraine and is ready to start deliveries at any time.

"We are ready to provide 1,000 scholarships to students who had to leave Ukraine at Hungarian universities so that they can continue or complete their studies," the official said.

Also, Hungary is ready to provide treatment for wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Hungarian hospitals without any restrictions on the number.

"We are ready to provide hospitalization to 140 children from Ukraine in our specialized hospitals," the foreign minister added.

He pointed out that in general, this provides for financing of EUR 37 million.

