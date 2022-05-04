Facts

19:47 04.05.2022

EU countries that oppose embargo on Russian oil to be considered complicit in Russia's crimes in Ukraine – Kuleba

If there are those among the EU countries that continue to oppose the embargo on Russian oil, there will be every good reason to say that they are accomplices in the crimes committed by Russia in the territory of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I want to say one thing clear: if there is any country in Europe who will continue to oppose the embargo on Russian oil, there will be all good reason to say that this country is complicit in the crimes committed by Russia in the territory of Ukraine. We have to call a spade a spade and to say the truth. Whatever their arguments are, if they oppose oil embargo, it means one thing - they play on the Russian side, they share responsibility for everything that Russia does in Ukraine. Full stop," Kuleba said live on his Twitter page in Wednesday.

The Minister noted that Ukraine welcomes the future decision of the EU to impose an embargo on Russian oil.

"We welcome the upcoming decision to impose oil embargo. We are not happy that it is delayed for 6 or 8 months, but it is better than nothing," Kuleba said.

He stressed that as long as the Russian Federation continues to receive billions of euros from the EU for Russian gas and oil, one cannot speak of a victory over Russia.

"We currently have an absurd situation where, for example, the EU supports Ukraine with one hand, by providing financial assistance, by imposing different kind of sanctions, by mobilizing resources to provide Ukraine with military equipment, and at the same time they continue to pay Russia for gas and oil and to support their war machine. As long as Russia continues to receive revenues in billions, literally billions of euros from the EU for Russian gas and oil, we cannot speak of defeating Russia, Russian war machine," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Tags: #oil #eu #kuleba
