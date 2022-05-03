Facts

20:12 03.05.2022

Ukraine to continue evacuation from Mariupol, Azovstal – Yermak

Ukraine to continue evacuation from Mariupol, Azovstal – Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine will continue to evacuate Mariupol and Azovstal.

"Finally safe. Today, 156 civilians, whom we evacuated on May 1 from Mariupol and the territory of Azovstal steel plant, have arrived in Zaporizhia," he said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to Yermak, "it was a difficult trip, the Russians held up the buses with checks, but now we have completed the operation to save people. I want to confirm that we continue to evacuate Mariupol and Azovstal. Ukraine is doing everything to take away our people and military."

