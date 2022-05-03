Facts

16:47 03.05.2022

Enemy currently conducting powerful assault on the territory of Azovstal, we call for immediate measures to evacuate civilians – Azov regiment

Enemy currently conducting powerful assault on the territory of Azovstal, we call for immediate measures to evacuate civilians – Azov regiment

Two women were killed and about ten civilians were wounded as a result of enemy bombardment of Azovstal in Mariupol (Donetsk region), a powerful assault on the plant's territory is underway, civilians must be evacuated, the Azov regiment said.

"Today, on May 3, enemy naval artillery, cannon artillery worked all night on the territory of Azovstal plant, super-heavy air bombs were dropped. As a result of these criminal actions, two civilian women were killed, about ten civilians were injured of varying severity. As of now, a powerful assault is taking place territory of Azovstal, with the support of armored vehicles, tanks, with attempts to land troops, with the help of boats and a large number of infantry," the commander of Azov regiment, Captain Sviatoslav Palamar said in an urgent video statement published on the Telegram channel.

He said the military will do everything possible to repel the enemy assault, but called for immediate measures to evacuate the civilians who are on the territory of the plant to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

