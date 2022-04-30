Volodymyr Klitschko urges world community to force Russia to give 'corridor of life' to people of Mariupol

The world community should use all possible means to force Russia to allow the evacuation of people from the city of Mariupol in Donetsk region, boxer Volodymyr Klitschko, brother of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, said.

"It is vitally important for thousands of Mariupol residents that the world community by all possible means force Russia to give not even a green, but I would say a 'corridor of life' for all the people who are now at Azovstal. Wounded, exhausted, without food, medicine and water. For many of them, it is a matter of hours... Such a corridor has been promised for a long time, but so far this has not happened," Klitschko said in an interview with the French channel BFMTV.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to intimidate representatives of the civilized world, as evidenced, in particular, by the shelling of the Ukrainian capital at a time when UN Secretary General António Guterres was in Kyiv.

"Yesterday's shelling of Kyiv, while the UN Secretary General was in the city, indicates that Putin's army wants to intimidate representatives of the civilized world so that they do not travel to Ukraine, to Kyiv. Therefore, attacks on the capital continue. Again killed, again wounded" Klitschko said.