Facts

14:05 30.04.2022

Volodymyr Klitschko urges world community to force Russia to give 'corridor of life' to people of Mariupol

2 min read
Volodymyr Klitschko urges world community to force Russia to give 'corridor of life' to people of Mariupol

The world community should use all possible means to force Russia to allow the evacuation of people from the city of Mariupol in Donetsk region, boxer Volodymyr Klitschko, brother of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, said.

"It is vitally important for thousands of Mariupol residents that the world community by all possible means force Russia to give not even a green, but I would say a 'corridor of life' for all the people who are now at Azovstal. Wounded, exhausted, without food, medicine and water. For many of them, it is a matter of hours... Such a corridor has been promised for a long time, but so far this has not happened," Klitschko said in an interview with the French channel BFMTV.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to intimidate representatives of the civilized world, as evidenced, in particular, by the shelling of the Ukrainian capital at a time when UN Secretary General António Guterres was in Kyiv.

"Yesterday's shelling of Kyiv, while the UN Secretary General was in the city, indicates that Putin's army wants to intimidate representatives of the civilized world so that they do not travel to Ukraine, to Kyiv. Therefore, attacks on the capital continue. Again killed, again wounded" Klitschko said.

Tags: #klitschko #mariupol
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:53 29.04.2022
Russian occupiers conduct enhanced filtration measures in Mariupol, not letting men in/out – Denisova

Russian occupiers conduct enhanced filtration measures in Mariupol, not letting men in/out – Denisova

20:19 28.04.2022
Over 30,000 residents of Mariupol deported to Russia

Over 30,000 residents of Mariupol deported to Russia

14:44 25.04.2022
Ukraine ready to do everything to open humanitarian corridor from territory of Azovstal in Mariupol – Vereschuk

Ukraine ready to do everything to open humanitarian corridor from territory of Azovstal in Mariupol – Vereschuk

11:31 23.04.2022
On Easter night, curfew in Kyiv and region will be in effect - Klitschko

On Easter night, curfew in Kyiv and region will be in effect - Klitschko

20:09 21.04.2022
Biden calls on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to let people get out from Mariupol

Biden calls on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to let people get out from Mariupol

19:16 21.04.2022
Vereschuk on work of humanitarian corridors from Mariupol on Thursday: Russia does not fulfill its obligations

Vereschuk on work of humanitarian corridors from Mariupol on Thursday: Russia does not fulfill its obligations

17:22 21.04.2022
Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

14:21 21.04.2022
German FM says she and Russia discussing opening of humanitarian corridors in Mariupol

German FM says she and Russia discussing opening of humanitarian corridors in Mariupol

10:54 21.04.2022
Podoliak ready to hold special round of talks in Mariupol with Russia’s reps for withdrawal of military and civilian

Podoliak ready to hold special round of talks in Mariupol with Russia’s reps for withdrawal of military and civilian

20:51 20.04.2022
Humanitarian corridor from Mariupol does not operate as planned today, Russian invaders fail to ensure ceasefire – Vereschuk

Humanitarian corridor from Mariupol does not operate as planned today, Russian invaders fail to ensure ceasefire – Vereschuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

Rosatom trying to take full control of Zaporizhia NPP seized by Russia – IAEA

Everything decided in battles in Donbas today – Zelensky

Negotiations with Russia hampered by what Russians leave behind – Zelensky

Lend-Lease to help Ukraine beat ideological successors of Nazis – Zelensky

LATEST

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

US military instructors train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany, other European countries – Pentagon

IOM appeals for $514 mln to help Ukrainian refugees

Occupants kill civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours, including child – National Police

Rosatom trying to take full control of Zaporizhia NPP seized by Russia – IAEA

Everything decided in battles in Donbas today – Zelensky

Ukraine counts on Intl Tribunal for Russian criminals, but we have people who to look for them themselves – Zelensky

Govt must fulfill task of providing fuel, no matter how difficult it is – Zelensky

Negotiations with Russia hampered by what Russians leave behind – Zelensky

Lend-Lease to help Ukraine beat ideological successors of Nazis – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD