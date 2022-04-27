Starlink Ukraine registered in Ukraine as rep office of SpaceX

A representative office of Elon Musk's SpaceX company – Starlink Ukraine – has been registered in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Starlink Ukraine has just been registered in Ukraine as a representative office of SpaceX," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As reported, Starlink became active on the territory of Ukraine on February 27, 2022.

The National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services on the initiative of the State Special Communications Service, on April 20, decided to allow the use of Starlink satellite terminals by everyone for the period of martial law.

Starlink is a global satellite system for Internet access in remote corners of the Earth.