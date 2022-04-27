Time of demining territory around Chornobyl NPP to be measured in months

The time for humanitarian demining of the area around the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will be measured in months, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky has said.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs, the examination of the territory around the nuclear power plant is still ongoing.

"Unfortunately, we have to talk not only about radiation pollution, but also about the pollution by mines and shells of many objects around the plant. Humanitarian demining must take place. We understand that the time of humanitarian demining, and it is special in the Chornobyl zone, will be measured at least in months. Perhaps longer, because the search for explosive objects, for example, in the forests of the zone is very complicated," Monastyrsky said at a briefing in Chornobyl on Tuesday.

At present, as the minister noted, hundreds of mines and tripwires have already been found near the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, but the final count can be announced after the demining is complete.

He also announced a doubling of the demining headquarters in Kyiv region, the involvement of about 11,000 volunteers and the arrival of international teams to help with mine clearance. So, according to him, the first such teams have already arrived from the United States.

In addition, Monastyrsky noted that a number of initiatives have already been prepared at the legislative level to accelerate the processes of humanitarian demining.