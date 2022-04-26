In Chechnya, prisoners sent to war against Ukraine, incl relatives of opposition activists – Ukraine’s Intelligence Agency

In Chechnya, prisoners, including relatives of oppositionists, are being sent to the war against Ukraine. The Russian Federal Security Service is collecting information about prisoners in local prisons for their subsequent sending to the war zone, according to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

"The Chechen branch of the FSB collects information about inmates of local prisons for their subsequent shipment to the war zone. The correspondence of FSB officials contains a demand to provide personal data of the convicts, in particular: full names, home addresses, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses, IP addresses of the devices used to enter the social telecommunications network of the Internet," the website of the Intelligence Agency says.

Thus, the FSB demands that they provide information about citizens of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation for their further involvement in a special operation on the territory of Ukraine: those convicted to imprisonment for crimes of minor and medium gravity; those convicted to imprisonment for grave crimes; those convicted for especially grave crimes.

According to Chechen opposition social activists, such actions are aimed at replenishing the "human resources" of the units and suppressing any protest sentiments in Chechnya, since it is now common practice there to condemn the relatives of opposition activists.

"Now they face the threat of being forcibly sent to the hottest points of the front. In particular, the brother of well-known Chechen oppositionist Khasan Khalitov has already been taken to one of the front-line units. Khalitov's other relatives have been kidnapped, and their whereabouts are unknown," the Agency noted.