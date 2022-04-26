Facts

10:24 26.04.2022

London intends to supply Ukraine with long-range artillery and anti-ship missiles

On Monday, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace promised that London would make efforts to provide Ukraine with long-range artillery and anti-ship missiles.

"Ukraine needs more long-range artillery and ammunition, and both Russian and NATO calibre types to accompany them. It also seeks anti-ship missiles to counter Russian ships that are able to bombard Ukrainian cities. It is therefore important to say that, if possible, the UK will seek to enable or supply such weapons," Wallace said in an address to the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

"The MOD is working day and night, alongside the US, Canada and the EU, to support continued logistical supplies, but not all the aid is lethal," he noted in his speech posted on the Downing Street website.

Wallace also said that London proposes to place Challenger 2 tanks in Poland on a temporary basis to replace the equipment transferred by Warsaw to Ukraine.

The minister recalled that Britain had already supplied Ukraine with over 5,000 anti-tank missiles, five anti-aircraft guns with more than 100 missiles, as well as 4.5 tonnes of plastic explosives.

Earlier, the Daily Express newspaper reported with reference to sources that the British authorities will send to Ukraine 20 self-propelled artillery systems AS-90 and 45,000 shells for them.

In addition, the newspaper recalled that the USA had earlier decided to send Ukraine 72 towed howitzers and 144,000 shells. France, in turn, will transfer 40 self-propelled CAESAR artillery systems to Kyiv.

Tags: #ukraine #uk
