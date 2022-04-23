Facts

13:00 23.04.2022

US Ambassador to OSCE Carpenter: Ukraine in dire need of weapons, ammunition to defend against atrocities like those in Bucha, Hostomel, Borodianka

US Ambassador to OSCE Carpenter: Ukraine in dire need of weapons, ammunition to defend against atrocities like those in Bucha, Hostomel, Borodianka

Ukraine is in dire need of modern weapons and ammunition in order to be able to successfully resist Russian aggression and protect its citizens from atrocities like those in Bucha, Hostomel and Borodianka, U.S. Permanent Representative to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said.

"The Kremlin has openly declared its intention to conquer eastern Ukraine, and developments on the ground leave little doubt we are witnessing the beginning stages of a massive offensive by Russia's forces in the Donbas," he said at a meeting of the Special Permanent Council in Vienna.

"All indications are that the battlefield dynamics will soon shift from closer-range combat to longer-range fires where artillery and multiple launch rocket systems are critical," he said.

"Ukraine desperately needs modern weapons and ammunition to defend itself in this new and deadly phase of the conflict. It needs these weapons and ammunition now, as quickly as we can possibly get them there. Not long-term negotiated contracts to purchase weapons, but the immediate provision of advanced capabilities to protect its civilians from the horrors of this war. If ever there was a time to energize our support for Ukraine, it is now," he stressed.

"This is a war for sovereignty against subjugation, for independence against imperialism, for the principles of international law against the brute force of a predatory power. The task before us is to rise to the moment and provide Ukraine with the capabilities it requires. The stakes are high for Ukraine and for us all. I call upon all of us here today to urge our own governments to step up and deliver. There is no time to lose. We must move swiftly, together, to immediately provide Ukraine with capabilities to protect its civilians from the horrors of this war – from atrocities like those in Bucha, Hostomel, and Borodianka," he said.

Tags: #osce
