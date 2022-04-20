Facts

17:12 20.04.2022

Ukrainian, Israeli Defense Ministers discuss threats to Ukraine, importance of humanitarian aid from Israeli side

1 min read
Ukrainian, Israeli Defense Ministers discuss threats to Ukraine, importance of humanitarian aid from Israeli side

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, in a phone conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, discussed the threats to Ukraine, the right to self-defense and the importance of humanitarian assistance from Israel.

"Had a phone conversation with Minister of Defence of Israel Benny Gantz. We discussed existential threats to Ukraine and the right to self-defense. Among other things, the importance of humanitarian aid from Israel's side has been discussed. Thank you for the support!" Reznikov said on his Twitter.

Tags: #reznikov #israeli
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:23 09.04.2022
Reznikov calls on partners to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons so that what is happening now in Ukraine doesn’t come to other countries

Reznikov calls on partners to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons so that what is happening now in Ukraine doesn’t come to other countries

12:43 26.03.2022
Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

20:24 23.03.2022
Ukrainian, Lithuanian Defense Ministers discuss issues of Ukraine's defense

Ukrainian, Lithuanian Defense Ministers discuss issues of Ukraine's defense

11:07 22.03.2022
Israeli premier plans possible trip to Kyiv - media

Israeli premier plans possible trip to Kyiv - media

12:21 21.03.2022
Everyone who now holds defense wins precious time for Ukraine - Reznikov

Everyone who now holds defense wins precious time for Ukraine - Reznikov

10:16 17.03.2022
Reznikov calls on residents of Russia-occupied CADLR, Crimea to resist mobilization, go over to the side of Ukrainian army

Reznikov calls on residents of Russia-occupied CADLR, Crimea to resist mobilization, go over to the side of Ukrainian army

15:43 09.03.2022
Ukraine's Defense Minister Reznikov to take part in extraordinary meeting of North Atlantic Council

Ukraine's Defense Minister Reznikov to take part in extraordinary meeting of North Atlantic Council

11:54 09.03.2022
Reznikov: Public comments on weapon supplies could complicate additional arrangements to assist Ukraine's army

Reznikov: Public comments on weapon supplies could complicate additional arrangements to assist Ukraine's army

10:25 07.03.2022
Reznikov: Russian troops attempting to reconsolidate forces, equip for new wave of attacks

Reznikov: Russian troops attempting to reconsolidate forces, equip for new wave of attacks

09:33 01.03.2022
Reznikov: Missile, rocket on cities constitute war crimes

Reznikov: Missile, rocket on cities constitute war crimes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia must pay for what it has done in Borodianka, many other locations in Ukraine – European Council President

European Commission to provide opinion on Ukraine's possibility for status of EU candidate member by end of June – Michel

Zelensky, Michel discuss tougher sanctions on Russia

I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

LATEST

EU to clarify exact nature of support it can provide to Ukraine in rebuilding

Humanitarian corridor from Mariupol does not operate as planned today, Russian invaders fail to ensure ceasefire – Vereschuk

UN Secretary General requests meetings with Ukrainian, Russian presidents

We ready for each format of exchanging our people in Mariupol for Russians – Zelensky

Russia must pay for what it has done in Borodianka, many other locations in Ukraine – European Council President

European Commission to provide opinion on Ukraine's possibility for status of EU candidate member by end of June – Michel

Zelensky, Michel discuss tougher sanctions on Russia

Intl working group develops proposals for further strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

Intl expert group presents plan to strengthen sanctions against Russian

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD