Ukrainian, Israeli Defense Ministers discuss threats to Ukraine, importance of humanitarian aid from Israeli side

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, in a phone conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, discussed the threats to Ukraine, the right to self-defense and the importance of humanitarian assistance from Israel.

