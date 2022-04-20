Facts

16:05 20.04.2022

Cabinet decides on extra mechanism for providing housing for IDPs

2 min read
Cabinet decides on extra mechanism for providing housing for IDPs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision on an additional mechanism for providing housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision that expands the mechanisms for providing housing for our citizens who, as a result of Russia's armed aggression, were forced to move from dangerous regions to other regions of Ukraine," the press service of the Ministry for the Development of Communities and Territories said.

In particular, the government adopted a resolution "Some measures for the formation of housing funds designed for temporary residence of IDPs," which approved the procedures for the formation of housing funds for temporary residence, accounting and provision of such housing for temporary residence of IDPs and the purchase, construction of housing for temporary residence of IDPs.

It is noted that such housing will be built in the regions of Ukraine where there are no military operations on standard housing construction projects using modern rapid construction technologies.

"Funding of these measures can be carried out at the expense of national funds, the charter capital of the State Fund for Support of Youth Housing Construction, local budgets, international donors, voluntary contributions from individuals and legal entities, and other sources not prohibited by law," the ministry said.

Tags: #housing #idps
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:59 17.04.2022
Zelensky announces state program to restore destroyed housing, provide military, other public sector employees with it

Zelensky announces state program to restore destroyed housing, provide military, other public sector employees with it

17:35 14.04.2022
We mulling launch of social housing project for refugees in western Ukraine - Dragon Capital

We mulling launch of social housing project for refugees in western Ukraine - Dragon Capital

13:26 10.04.2022
UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

17:17 01.04.2022
Rauta presents master plan options for prefabricated camps for migrants

Rauta presents master plan options for prefabricated camps for migrants

15:48 21.03.2022
Govt to pay monthly assistance worth UAH 2,000 to each IDP, UAH 3,000 for each child – PM

Govt to pay monthly assistance worth UAH 2,000 to each IDP, UAH 3,000 for each child – PM

18:18 20.03.2022
Homeowners who shelter IDPs for free will get about UAH 450 per/month for each to compensate for utilities - Regional Development Ministry

Homeowners who shelter IDPs for free will get about UAH 450 per/month for each to compensate for utilities - Regional Development Ministry

09:38 19.03.2022
Zelensky instructs govt to develop program to support IDPs

Zelensky instructs govt to develop program to support IDPs

14:41 16.03.2022
Ukraine launches National Portal of Assistance to Population

Ukraine launches National Portal of Assistance to Population

18:00 14.03.2022
About 600 residential buildings destroyed in Kharkiv as a result of enemy shelling - Terekhov

About 600 residential buildings destroyed in Kharkiv as a result of enemy shelling - Terekhov

17:57 14.03.2022
There are more than 500 residential buildings in Kharkiv, where it will be possible to restore heating only after end of hostilities

There are more than 500 residential buildings in Kharkiv, where it will be possible to restore heating only after end of hostilities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia must pay for what it has done in Borodianka, many other locations in Ukraine – European Council President

European Commission to provide opinion on Ukraine's possibility for status of EU candidate member by end of June – Michel

Zelensky, Michel discuss tougher sanctions on Russia

I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

UN data on civilian casualty from war in Ukraine increases by 120 over day

LATEST

EU to clarify exact nature of support it can provide to Ukraine in rebuilding

Humanitarian corridor from Mariupol does not operate as planned today, Russian invaders fail to ensure ceasefire – Vereschuk

UN Secretary General requests meetings with Ukrainian, Russian presidents

We ready for each format of exchanging our people in Mariupol for Russians – Zelensky

Russia must pay for what it has done in Borodianka, many other locations in Ukraine – European Council President

European Commission to provide opinion on Ukraine's possibility for status of EU candidate member by end of June – Michel

Zelensky, Michel discuss tougher sanctions on Russia

Intl working group develops proposals for further strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

I heard nothing about Russia's proposal – Zelensky

Intl expert group presents plan to strengthen sanctions against Russian

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD