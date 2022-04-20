AFU repulses ten enemy attacks in Donbas in 24 hours, destroys 12 tanks – Arestovych

During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repulsed ten attacks of Russian invaders on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroyed 12 tanks, Adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych has said.

"On the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts, ten attacks by Russian invaders were repulsed, some 12 tanks, some20 armored and two vehicles, one artillery system were destroyed," Arestovych said at a briefing at the President's Office on Wednesday.

According to him, the direction from Izium to Slovyansk remains the main direction of concentration of enemy forces. "They are trying to advance, but in vain. They have not succeeded yet, although the terrible offensive they announced has already been going on for the third day," the spokesperson said.

An attempt to storm Rubizhne and Popasna in Luhansk region by the invaders was repulsed.

"And according to information that still needs to be clarified, more than 130 Russian servicemen have been admitted to local hospitals in the territories that are now temporarily controlled by Russia," Arestovych said.

In Kherson direction, the enemy is trying to reach the administrative borders of the region in the direction of Mykolaiv. Mykolaiv is under fire. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting tactical actions to destroy Russian troops.

In Zaporizhia region, in the direction of Huliaypole, the enemy is trying to move cautiously in small tactical company groups, about 100 people with equipment.

Fighting is going on in Kharkiv region. "The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announces several liberated settlements. That is, we are gradually advancing there tactically," said the adviser to the head of the President's Office.

In Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy directions, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine secure the state border. "There are no signs of the creation of enemy offensive groupings," Arestovych said.