UN Secretary General urges Russia, Ukraine to establish Easter humanitarian pause

On Tuesday, UN Secretary General António Guterres called on Russia and Ukraine to stop hostilities during Holy Week from April 21 to April 24.

"I am calling for an Orthodox Holy Week humanitarian pause to the war in Ukraine," Guterres told reporters on Tuesday. His statements were published in social networks by the Secretary General press secretary said.

Guterres also said the UN is ready to send humanitarian aid to the east of Ukraine during the humanitarian pause. The organization, according to the Secretary General, provided detailed plans for humanitarian aid to both sides.