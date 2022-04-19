Facts

19:52 19.04.2022

UN Secretary General urges Russia, Ukraine to establish Easter humanitarian pause

1 min read
UN Secretary General urges Russia, Ukraine to establish Easter humanitarian pause

On Tuesday, UN Secretary General António Guterres called on Russia and Ukraine to stop hostilities during Holy Week from April 21 to April 24.

"I am calling for an Orthodox Holy Week humanitarian pause to the war in Ukraine," Guterres told reporters on Tuesday. His statements were published in social networks by the Secretary General press secretary said.

Guterres also said the UN is ready to send humanitarian aid to the east of Ukraine during the humanitarian pause. The organization, according to the Secretary General, provided detailed plans for humanitarian aid to both sides.

Tags: #humanitarian #guterres #pause
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:57 06.04.2022
Humanitarian supplies not allowed in Mariupol so that world does not see what happening there

Humanitarian supplies not allowed in Mariupol so that world does not see what happening there

18:10 04.04.2022
Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches humanitarian direction to combat consequences of Russian aggression

Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches humanitarian direction to combat consequences of Russian aggression

16:33 04.04.2022
Russia blocks all humanitarian cargo in Mariupol, no single evacuation bus reaches city

Russia blocks all humanitarian cargo in Mariupol, no single evacuation bus reaches city

17:04 02.04.2022
Ambassadors of G7 countries to help Ukraine receive humanitarian, economic support

Ambassadors of G7 countries to help Ukraine receive humanitarian, economic support

16:42 26.03.2022
Blinken: USA pledges continued support to meet Ukraine's humanitarian, security, economic needs

Blinken: USA pledges continued support to meet Ukraine's humanitarian, security, economic needs

15:32 22.03.2022
France donates 11 fire engines, 16 ambulances, 49 tonnes of medical and emergency equipment to Ukraine – MFA

France donates 11 fire engines, 16 ambulances, 49 tonnes of medical and emergency equipment to Ukraine – MFA

12:55 22.03.2022
On March 21, 8,057 people evacuated through humanitarian corridors – President's Office dpty head

On March 21, 8,057 people evacuated through humanitarian corridors – President's Office dpty head

12:02 18.03.2022
Some 3,810 people evacuated via humanitarian corridors over day – Dpty President's Office Head Tymoshenko

Some 3,810 people evacuated via humanitarian corridors over day – Dpty President's Office Head Tymoshenko

20:46 17.03.2022
ICRC in contact with Russian Defense Ministry on organizing humanitarian corridors in Ukraine - Maurer

ICRC in contact with Russian Defense Ministry on organizing humanitarian corridors in Ukraine - Maurer

20:36 17.03.2022
G7 calls for urgent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

G7 calls for urgent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian army resumes control over Maryinka, in area of ​​Oleksandrivka strongly restrains offensive of occupiers – General Staff

Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

Canada imposes sanctions on Nabiullina, Gutseriyev, Aven, Fridman

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

LATEST

Ukrainian army resumes control over Maryinka, in area of ​​Oleksandrivka strongly restrains offensive of occupiers – General Staff

Russians fire Moskovsky district of Kharkiv by Uragan MLRS: Four killed, 14 wounded

Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

Ukraine ready to exchange Medvedchuk for Mariupol defenders – MP

National telecom center blocks number of Internet access channels used by occupiers

Canada imposes sanctions on Nabiullina, Gutseriyev, Aven, Fridman

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

Netherlands to send heavy equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles – PM

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD