Facts

09:21 19.04.2022

USA plans to reopen its embassy in Kyiv - White House

USA plans to reopen its embassy in Kyiv - White House

Washington expects to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Kyiv in the future and is assessing the security situation, White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said during a briefing at the White House.

"Certainly that’s our objective — is to open it," she said in response to a journalist's question whether the USA is moving any closer to reopening its embassy in Kyiv now.

She noted that the USA is assessing the security situation, and that the final decision on the number of personnel and what kind of personnel there will be will be made by the U.S. State Department.

"But that certainly is our objective. Obviously, having a diplomatic presence on the — on the ground is important," she added. At the same time, Psaki did not assess when the U.S. Embassy could resume its work in Kyiv.

