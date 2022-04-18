Facts

16:11 18.04.2022

Ukrainian military liberate number of settlements near Izium – Defense Ministry

1 min read
Ukrainian military liberate number of settlements near Izium – Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian military liberated a number of settlements in the vicinity of Izium in Kharkiv region, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksandr Motuzianyk said.

"Yes, I can confirm. A number of settlements have been liberated as a result of intensive combat operations by the Ukrainian military," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Monday.

He stressed that in Slobozhanske direction, the town of Izium and its surroundings are the places of the largest accumulation of Russian units.

"It is from there, among other places, that they will try to develop an offensive to the East," the spokesman explained.

Tags: #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:49 18.04.2022
Number of operational, tactical aircraft sorties by Russian aircraft increased by more than 1.5 times – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Number of operational, tactical aircraft sorties by Russian aircraft increased by more than 1.5 times – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

09:52 18.04.2022
Since beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 205 children dead, 362 injured

Since beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 205 children dead, 362 injured

13:58 17.04.2022
Since start of Russian invasion, 202 children die, 361 injured in Ukraine

Since start of Russian invasion, 202 children die, 361 injured in Ukraine

11:45 17.04.2022
Russian army loses about 20,300 servicemen in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian army loses about 20,300 servicemen in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

21:04 16.04.2022
Ukraine must decide how it sees occupied territories – Zelensky

Ukraine must decide how it sees occupied territories – Zelensky

20:57 16.04.2022
Invaders continue to carry out air, missile strikes on infrastructure facilities, residential areas, involving air, sea components – AFU General Staff

Invaders continue to carry out air, missile strikes on infrastructure facilities, residential areas, involving air, sea components – AFU General Staff

19:54 16.04.2022
Invaders fire on residential areas of Polohy, Huliaipole, child wounded – local authorities

Invaders fire on residential areas of Polohy, Huliaipole, child wounded – local authorities

15:37 15.04.2022
Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

12:34 15.04.2022
Losses of Russia for 50 days of full-scale aggression reach 20,000 soldiers, 163 aircraft, 756 tanks, eight ships

Losses of Russia for 50 days of full-scale aggression reach 20,000 soldiers, 163 aircraft, 756 tanks, eight ships

09:23 15.04.2022
Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine kills 198 children

Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine kills 198 children

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm Russia’s info on destruction of Ukrainian transport aircraft

Zelensky: People should not be tools of dictators - that's what we're fighting for

Russia keeping at least 20,000 people in filtration camps near Mariupol

As result of shelling of playgrounds in Kharkiv, two people killed

Medvedchuk appeals to Russian, Ukrainian presidents, requesting to exchange him for defenders of Mariupol

LATEST

Talk between Zelensky and Nauseda: We expect increase in EU security support

Ukrainian Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm Russia’s info on destruction of Ukrainian transport aircraft

Zelensky: People should not be tools of dictators - that's what we're fighting for

SBI investigating 240 cases of treason, collaborationism

Russia keeping at least 20,000 people in filtration camps near Mariupol

Russia destroys Ukraine's TV, radio infrastructure worth UAH 600 mln over month of war

As result of shelling of playgrounds in Kharkiv, two people killed

Maryanske, Dnipropetrovsk region, invaders fire with prohibited cluster munitions

Podoliak doubts Moscow to agree to Medvedchuk's proposal on his own exchange for defenders, residents of Mariupol

Medvedchuk appeals to Russian, Ukrainian presidents, requesting to exchange him for defenders of Mariupol

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD