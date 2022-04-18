Ukrainian military liberate number of settlements near Izium – Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian military liberated a number of settlements in the vicinity of Izium in Kharkiv region, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksandr Motuzianyk said.

"Yes, I can confirm. A number of settlements have been liberated as a result of intensive combat operations by the Ukrainian military," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Monday.

He stressed that in Slobozhanske direction, the town of Izium and its surroundings are the places of the largest accumulation of Russian units.

"It is from there, among other places, that they will try to develop an offensive to the East," the spokesman explained.