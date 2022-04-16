Facts

20:19 16.04.2022

World needs to prepare for possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia – Zelensky

The world should prepare for the possible use of nuclear weapons by Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"There is no need to wait from Russia when it will use nuclear weapons. The world needs to prepare for this in different ways, not only antidotes, bomb shelters, but they need to be talked to. Squeeze their economy so that they do not even think about it. They can use any weapon, I am sure of it," he said on Saturday in an interview with Ukrainian journalists.

