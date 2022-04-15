Facts

09:41 15.04.2022

Moskva missile cruiser sinks

1 min read
Moskva missile cruiser sinks

The Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet that caught fire on Thursday, has sunk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"While being towed to the designated port, the ship lost stability due to the damage sustained from ammo detonation amid the fire. The ship sank in the stormy sea," the ministry said.

The cruiser crew was evacuated to other ships of the Black Sea Fleet present in the area, the ministry said.

Earlier, the Operational Command reported that in the Black Sea area of operations, the Neptune anti-ship missile struck the cruiser Moskva, which sustained significant damage. "A fire broke out. Other units of the ship's group tried to provide assistance, but the storm and a powerful explosion of ammunition overturned the cruiser and it began to sink," the report says.

Tags: #moskva #missile_cruiser
