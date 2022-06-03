Facts

17:06 03.06.2022

Russia fires six cruise missiles from Black Sea, ten from long-range bombers at targets in Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv regions – Defense Ministry

 Russia fired at least six cruise missiles from the Black Sea and at least ten missiles from long-range bombers at facilities in Kyiv, Lviv and Mykolaiv regions, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"From the Black Sea, a small missile ship launched at least six Kalibr-type sea-based cruise missiles, and Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers fired at least ten X-22 missiles at targets in Kyiv, Lviv and Mykolaiv regions," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, as of Friday, two ships carrying Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

"Their total missile salvo at the moment is up to 16 missiles," the spokesperson said.

