Facts

18:59 13.04.2022

Finnish FM: Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO to increase stability in Baltic Sea

Finnish FM: Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO to increase stability in Baltic Sea

The current security situation in Finland is highly unpredictable, said Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

"The security situation in Europe and Finland is more serious and less predictable than at any time since the end of the Cold War. The security implications of current events for Finland will be long-lasting," Haavisto said Wednesday as he delivered a government report to parliament analyzing the security situation after the start of Russia's full-scale military aggression against Ukraine. - The changed situation ... requires Finland to reconsider its current security policy."

According to the report, "Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO will increase stability in the Baltic Sea."

At a press conference after the report was released, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said that "although the military situation on Finland's borders is calm, the country must be prepared for possible challenges.

The government's report will be discussed in parliament after the Easter holidays, which will begin on April 15, and a decision will be made on its basis on whether Finland will apply for NATO membership. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has repeatedly stated that she expects a quick discussion and decision-making in the coming weeks.

