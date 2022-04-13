Zelensky: World must respond preventively to possible use of weapons of mass destruction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the world should react preventively to the possible use of weapons of mass destruction by Russia.

According to him, "Ukraine pays great attention to reports about the use of ammunition with a poisonous substance in Mariupol against the city's defenders, but the conclusions are still premature."

"So far, it is impossible to make one hundred percent conclusions about what exactly this substance was. It is clear that it is impossible to conduct a full investigation and a complete analysis in the blocked city. But, given the repeated threats of Russian propagandists regarding the use of chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol and given the already repeated use of, for example, phosphorus munitions in Ukraine by the Russian army, the world must respond now," Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday night.

"React preventively. For after the use of weapons of mass destruction, any reaction afterward will not change anything. And it will only look like a humiliation for the democratic world," he said.