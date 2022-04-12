Facts

14:29 12.04.2022

Village of Novoyakovlivka shelled with phosphorus ammunition in Zaporizhia region

1 min read
In Zaporizhia region , Russian invaders fired phosphorous ammunition at the village of Novoyakovlivka. The houses of local residents were damaged, Komyshevakhska territorial community reported.

According to information posted on the website of the Komyshevakhska territorial community (Zaporizhia region), on the night of April 12, Russian occupation troops fired phosphorus bombs at the village of Novoyakovlivka.

The houses of local residents were damaged by ammunition prohibited by the Geneva Convention. Due to the fact that it was raining during the shelling, it was possible to avoid fires.

There are no fatalities.

The photos posted on the website show details of phosphorous ammunition, their markings and factory numbers, which allow us to establish their origin.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #phosphorus_bombs
