18:21 10.04.2022

Finland ready for new sanctions against Russia - PM

Finland is ready to tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with the aggression against Ukraine, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in an interview with Yle Ykkösaamu.

"Every day people die in Ukraine. We have to make the war stop. We have to be prepared to be flexible in our own daily lives," she said.

"Finland supports tougher sanctions, including those covering energy policy," she explained, adding that rising energy prices would not deter sanctions.

"45 days of war is 45 days more than necessary. Russia is waging a dishonorable war, cruel and inhumane, and it must stop," Marin said.

Interfax-Ukraine
