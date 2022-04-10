Facts

17:40 10.04.2022

EU summit on June 25-26 to make decisions on next steps on Ukraine's path to EU – Zhovkva

3 min read
At the EU summit on June 25-26, decisions will be made on the next stages on Ukraine's path to the EU, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva has said.

"The guidelines are the next regular EU summit, that is, a meeting of the European Council, where decisions will be made on the next stages. This is June 25-26, if I'm not mistaken. We should definitely go to this summit with the corresponding decision of the European Council, and then – the beginning of accession negotiations, and there we will also try to do them faster," Zhovkva said in an interview with European Pravda published on Sunday.

He pointed out that Ukraine's accession to the EU is possible in the next few years.

"I do not want to say a specific month, day and year. But it will definitely be within the next few years," Zhovkva added.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine did not receive any signals from Hungary regarding the containment of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"I would not say that Hungary is now going to block something on the European track for Ukraine. At least, we do not see such signs, and we hope that this will not happen. NATO was a completely different story. But as for the EU, let's hope that conscience and wisdom will be enough to not restrain this movement of Ukraine," Zhovkva said.

According to him, Ukraine can thank Hungary for helping Ukrainian refugees and transferring certain types of assistance, but Budapest is still not ready to transit the weapons that Ukraine needs and support EU sanctions to ban the purchase of Russian gas and oil.

"But Hungary is not doing what the president asks for: it is absolutely not ready to even allow the transit of weapons that Ukraine needs from third countries through the territory of Hungary to Ukraine, and it is absolutely not ready to be constructive on the issue of new EU sanctions, in particular for gas and oil," the deputy head of the President's Office said.

Interfax-Ukraine
