Vapors from explosion of tank with nitric acid in Luhansk region spread towards positions of Russians

An explosion of a tank with 4 tonnes of non-concentrated nitric acid occurred at 17:09 in a shelling of an industrial zone in Luhansk region by Russians, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"There is no threat to the life of the population. The Russians do not know how to fight – they did not even calculate which direction the wind blows. The cloud spread in the direction of their positions near Kudriashivka and Varvarivka," Luhansk Regional Military Administration said on its Facebook page.

Also during the day, 11 objects were damaged in the shelling of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Kreminna, Rubizhne, Zolote, including four houses, an industrial warehouse, and sports infrastructure.

"Four people have been injured, four people were rescued from the rubble and shelling, including one child," the administration said.