Austrian Chancellor arrives in Kyiv

Austrian Chancellor Karl Neammer arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Austria supports us in resisting the aggression of the Russian Federation. The visit of Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer to Kyiv is an important manifestation of solidarity with the Ukrainian people," the president said on the Telegram channel.

Zelensky stressed that it is an important signal for us that Austria supports Ukraine, thanked for the help.

"And I think today we will talk in detail about this or that support. I would like to thank the people of your country separately, we saw how they took to the streets, on the square, supported us in the struggle for our independence," Zelensky said during the meeting.

In turn, the Austrian Chancellor noted that he expresses respect to the President, the government and the people of Ukraine.

"It is quite clear that we, Austria, stand by your side and try to help wherever, whenever and wherever we can. And we will expand our assistance," Hammer stressed.

