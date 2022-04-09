Facts

13:23 09.04.2022

Reznikov calls on partners to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons so that what is happening now in Ukraine doesn’t come to other countries

1 min read
Reznikov calls on partners to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons so that what is happening now in Ukraine doesn’t come to other countries

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has appealed to partner countries from Gostomel destroyed by Russian invaders and called on them to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons so that what is happening in Ukraine now does not come to other countries, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"We need not only sanctions, but also weapons. If this case is postponed, the same will happen in Europe," a Telegram message from the Defense Ministry quoted Reznikov as saying on Saturday.

