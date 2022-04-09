EU shocked by Russian attack on Kramatorsk railway station - statement

The European Union is deeply shocked by the Russian attack on the railway station of Kramatorsk, which killed more than fifty people and injured dozens of others.

"This was a brutal, indiscriminate bombing of innocent civilians, including many children, who were fleeing amid fears of another Russian onslaught against their homes and country. We mourn the victims and our thoughts are with their families and the Ukrainian people," the Foreign Service spokesman said in a statement released in Brussels on Saturday.

The EU also said that those responsible for this war crime must be held accountable. "There must be no impunity for war crimes. The EU supports measures to ensure accountability for human rights violations and international humanitarian law. The European Union is appalled that these serious violations of international humanitarian law are becoming more and more frequent. Atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha, Borodyanka and other towns and villages recently liberated by Ukrainian army from Russian occupation, and the brutal attack on the Kramatorsk railway station, are part of Kremlin’s deplorable destruction tactics," the EU stated.

In addition, a representative of European diplomacy called unacceptable "the blatant attempts to hide Russia's responsibility for this and other crimes using disinformation and media manipulations are unacceptable."

"The EU commends the Ukrainian people's strength, courage, and resistance to withstand Russia's aggression, and stands with them in firm solidarity, which was also demonstrated on Friday by the visit of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative Josep Borrell in Kyiv," the statement said.