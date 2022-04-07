Belarus to settle with World Bank, EBRD, NIB in Belarusian rubles - resolution

The government of Belarus will settle its obligations before the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) in Belarusian rubles, the press service for the Belarusian Council of Ministers said.

"Belarus will fulfill its obligations to repay the principal debt and interest on foreign government loans from the IBRD [World Bank], EBRD, and NIB in Belarusian rubles at the Belarusian ruble's official exchange rate to the corresponding foreign currency on the date of payment," the press service said, citing a joint resolution of the government and the National Bank.

"This is a necessary measure, given that Belarus is limited in its settlements with Western creditors in U.S. dollars and euros owing to the imposed sanctions, as well as because of similar actions taken by the above organizations to stop settlements of the obligations," according to the press service.