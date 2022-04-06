Facts

09:31 06.04.2022

Some 167 children killed, 279 injured since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

Since the beginning of the full–scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 167 children have been killed, 279 injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"As of the morning of April 6, 2022, more than 446 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. At the same time, 167 children were killed and more than 279 were injured of varying severity. According to the data received, the most affected children were in Kyiv: 78, Donetsk: 81, Kharkiv: 64, Chernihiv: 49, Mykolaiv: 39, Luhansk: 31, Zaporizhia: 22, Kherson: 29, the capital: 16, Sumy: 16, and Zhytomyr: 15 regions," the message published on the Telegram channel on Wednesday reads.

