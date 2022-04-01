Facts

15:30 01.04.2022

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk neither confirms nor refutes the information about Ukraine's involvement in the fire at the oil depot in Belgorod.

"I would like to emphasize that as of today, the Ukrainian state is carrying out a defense operation to repel armed Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine. And this does not mean at all that Ukraine should be responsible for all miscalculations and for all disasters and all events that occur on the territory of Russia. This is not the first time we see such accusations. Therefore, I will neither confirm nor refute this information," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukrainian media center in Kyiv on Friday.

Tags: #fire #belgorod
