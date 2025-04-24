Kyiv community hands over 2,500 UAVs and electronic warfare systems to Defense Forces fighters

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko handed over a batch of aid from the capital’s community to the 25th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 241st Territorial Defense Brigade of Kyiv.

“The capital’s community continues to help the military. It handed over 500 digital anti-aircraft FPV drones and eight control units to the fighters of the 25th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which will help the military shoot down air targets. Several dozen electronic warfare systems also went to the front. The 241st Territorial Defense Brigade of Kyiv received 2,000 multirotor systems [FPV drones],” Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The mayor of Kyiv also noted that since the beginning of the year, the capital has allocated UAH 30 million from the city budget to the 25th brigade of the National Guard, and UAH 200 million to the 241st brigade of the National Guard. Klitschko stressed that Kyiv community will continue to help the defenders of Ukraine.