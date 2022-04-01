Facts

13:52 01.04.2022

Interior Ministry urges residents of Kyiv region not to rush to return home after liberation of territories

1 min read
Residents of the settlements of Kyiv region, liberated from the occupation of Russian troops, should not rush to return home because of the large amount of ammunition left by Russian troops.

At a briefing on Friday in Irpin, First Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin addressed the residents of Kyiv region: "We suggest not rushing to return home. Unfortunately, Russian troops left many unpleasant surprises – mines, missiles and other dangerous elements."

In this context, Enin urged to wait until the experts neutralize the territory from explosive objects.

"They must do their job and only then will people be able to return to their homes," the first deputy interior minister said.

Speaking about the number of victims of Russian aggression, Enin noted that in Kyiv region "the number goes to the thousands."

Tags: #war #kyiv_region
